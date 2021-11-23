Get a Sneak Peek at Will Smith’s Reimagined The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on Peacock

Watch : Will Smith Says Jada Pinkett Smith Does NOT Fulfill Him

It's like déjà vu.

Will Smith is back in Bel-Air with a re-imagined twist on his beloved 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Welcome to Bel-Air, Peacock's highly anticipated and reimagined drama-series, which is unpacking and moving into the neighborhood in 2022. Newcomer Jabari Banks will star in the leading role for the show already set for two seasons on the streamer and will be narrated by the O.G. Will, Smith himself.

The contemporary series, based on Morgan Cooper's viral 2019 fan film Bel-Air, inspired the classic remake for Peacock. Set in modern-day America, the new show is a serialized one-hour drama that will dive deeper with emotions and discussions on diversity while still delivering the same swagger of the original sitcom.

In a new teaser, Smith reads the theme song from the original culturally-defining show that told the story of a streetwise kid from Philadelphia who is sent by his mother to live with his aunt, uncle and cousins in their California mansion.