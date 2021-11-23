See Kobe Bryant's Daughters Adorably Play Basketball at Lakers Training Facility

Watch : Kobe Bryant's Daughters Are "Daddy's Twins" in New Photo

Kobe Bryant's baby girls are working on their slam dunks.

The late basketball icon's daughters recently spent some time at the Los Angeles Lakers training facility in Calif., according to photos and videos mom Vanessa Bryant shared on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 22.

Kobe's longtime wife shared images of their youngest daughters, Capri, 2, and Bianka, 4, chasing after basketballs, dribbling, trying to steal the ball and getting it in the hoop with help from former Los Angeles Lakers pro and Kobe's former teammate Pau Gasol.

"Always the best times with the kids," Gasol commented on Instagram.

As Vanessa captioned one of her posts, "Kobe's Principessas."

The busy mom has another special occasion coming up: Bianka's fifth birthday on Dec. 5. Last year, loved ones came together to celebrate the youngster at a party truly fit for a princess.

At the time, guests gathered outside in honor of the youngster's lavish special day, which featured an elaborate carriage made out of balloons.