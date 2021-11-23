Kanye "Ye" West Filmed Tom Brady Playing Catch With His Son Saint and It's the Cutest Footage of All Time

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Healthy Co-Parents to Their Kids

This might be the cutest footage of all time!

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shared a video of Tom Brady playing a special round of catch with his and Kim Kardashian's son Saint. In the clip, posted on the "Famous" rapper's Instagram on Nov. 22, Saint and Tom engage in some GOAT talk, as they pass the football in a special suite. "You catch it good too," the quarterback told the 5-year-old. "Say, ‘Daddy, you're gonna have to throw me the ball all the time now.'"

During their game, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneer revealed that Saint has more interest in catch than his children, John, Benjamin and Vivian. "You're going to keep daddy super busy," the athlete said. "I always tell my kids to play catch with me and they like ‘dad, that's enough.'"

Saint was sure to tell the MVP that his mind isn't just on football. "I like basketball too," he shared. When Tom asked if the mini athlete had any interest in skiing, Saint replied: "never did it." Tom and Saint also realized that neither one of them is good at soccer.