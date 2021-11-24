The Cast of 12 Dates of Christmas Previews the Hot and Heavy Holly-Jolly Season

Watch : "12 Dates of Christmas" Cast on Hook-Ups & First Impressions

It's the most wonderful time of the year—especially if you're single, thanks to HBO Max's 12 Dates of Christmas.

Season two leads Amanda Grace Jenkins, Danny Escalante and Markelle Smith exclusively relived the holiday magic of filming the sexy festive series ahead of the Thursday, Nov. 25 premiere. And let's just say there were a few faux pas under the mistletoe.

"It was a feeding frenzy," Amanda, identifies as a lesbian, joked about the dating competition series. Danny, who identifies as straight, noted it was a "free for all" with love interests.

Markelle, who identifies as gay, teased that there was "definitely some crossover" between his "hungry, hungry hippo" suitors. "I just had to let it happen, let the process happen as it was going to happen," the New York-based dentist dished. "I feel like it ended the way that it should have."

The seasonal dating reality show takes place at a storybook winter wonderland castle as Amanda, Markelle and Danny try to find the special someone to take home for the holidays.