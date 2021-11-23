My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Details Struggle to Remove Ring Amid Ben Weinstein Split

Watch : Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart and More 2020 Celebrity Breakups

My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart has some advice for fans that may also be going through a heart-rending time.



Almost a week after E! News exclusively confirmed her and Ben Weinstein's breakup, the 28-year-old Netflix star is opening up about one of the physical adjustments she's getting used to after their split.



"I was really nervous to take off my wedding—engagement ring because I've been wearing it for nine years straight," Batsheva said in a Nov. 22 video shared to Instagram. "And the thought of taking it off—I know that feeling, when I get a spray tan, the rare time I take it off—I always feel naked." While showing off her left hand, she continued, "So, I decided to add a new ring to this hand, and it's really made a big difference, because instead of feeling the emptiness on this finger, my brain or nerves are focusing on the new ring on this finger."



"I just wanted to share just in case anyone is going through something similar," she added. "It's been really helpful for me."