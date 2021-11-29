Carly Pearce's Holiday Gift Guide Will Ensure You Have a Country Christmas

We interviewed Carly Pearce because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hide the wine and bring out the eggnog: It's Christmas time!
Thanksgiving has come and gone meaning holiday shopping is officially on. And for country singer Carly Pearce, she's ready to kick off the celebrations by co-hosting CMA Country Christmas with Gabby Barrett.
"The holidays are my favorite time of the year, and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone," the "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" singer told E! News. "I feel honored to be a part of this special tradition! I'm excited to ring in the holidays with some amazing performances from some of the artists that I look up to the most."
Before she sings her favorite holiday songs with country music's biggest names, Carly is sharing the gifts she would love to give and receive. Start shopping below.
Plush Faux Fur Slippers
"After a show or a long day, there's nothing better than some cozy slippers. These slippers are perfect for cozying around the fire around the holidays."
Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer
"The Hot Tools Volumizer does wonders for my hair! I can use it at home or on the road, and it can be styled into the prettiest waves with ease."
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
"I'm passionate about running and staying fit—both mentally and physically—and it's no secret that I love my Garmin watches. I highly recommend Garmin for any runners or anyone looking to get into running!"
BestSelf 30-Day Gratitude Journal
"I love gifts that inspire positivity and give back. BestSelf's Gratitude Journal is a motivational gift for everyone to help you cultivate a positive mindset, promote positive thinking, and inspire you to be the best version of yourself. I also love that with each order, a meal is donated to a family in need through Feeding America."
Vinebox Subscription
"Y'all already know that I'm a red wine lover! Wine subscriptions are such an easy and fun way to find my new favorites."
Here and Now Tour Tickets
"Touring with Kenny Chesney has always been a dream of mine, and I can't wait to see y'all on tour in 2022."
Tipsy Elves Santa Claws Dog Sweater
"My dog June and I have gotten into the holiday spirit early this year. June loves to go on walks, and as the temperatures drop in Nashville, I think she'd love this 'Santa Claws' inspired sweater to keep her warm."
Still shopping? Get your home ready for the holidays with JoJo Fletcher's Amazon picks. Plus, these host gifts will make you the best guest ever.
Watch Carly co-host CMA Country Christmas on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on ABC.