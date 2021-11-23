Aaron Carter Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancée Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter is all about his baby boy!
The 33-year-old singer and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, have welcomed a son named Prince, Aaron announced on his Instagram on Monday, Nov. 22.
The infant, who is the couple's first child together, arrived after an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labor, according to the new dad.
Aaron shared the happy news alongside a photo of himself cutting the umbilical cord on his son at the hospital, writing in the caption, "Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here."
"Prince is precious I love you son," he continued. "Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone."
The "I Want Candy" vocalist ended the birth announcement with a sweet message to Melanie, writing, "I'm so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god."
Aaron and Melanie first went public with their relationship in January 2020. The pair announced they were expecting a child together in April 2020, but revealed two months later during YouTube livestream that Melanie had "suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions."
"We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again," Aaron said at the time. "We both want that. I gotta take care of her."
Almost a year after getting engaged in June 2020, Aaron revealed this April that Melanie was pregnant by sharing photos of a sonogram. Alongside a video of himself flipping through the images, he wrote on his Instagram, "We're pregnant."
"so blessed to have such an amazing woman," he added. "Mommy and daddy to Be @missmelaniemartin @aaroncarter Let's do this baby."