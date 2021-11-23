American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Liev Schreiber Is Back as Ray Donovan in First Trailer for New Film

Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight go head-to-head in Showtime's Ray Donovan: The Movie. Check out the intense trailer here.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 23, 2021 1:21 AMTags
TVLiev SchreiberShowtimeJon VoightCelebrities
Watch: How Did Liev Schreiber Celebrate Golden Globe Nom?

Ray Donovan is back, and Mickey better watch out.

On Monday Nov. 22, Showtime released an all-new bone-chilling trailer for Ray Donovan: The Movie, which premieres on Friday, Jan. 14. The film picks up where season seven left off back in January 2020, with Mickey (Jon Voight) on the run and Ray (Liev Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage.

According to the official description, "the film also weaves together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago."

The trailer is filled with images of guns, punches, kicked down doors, smashed car windows and toasts of scotch. "I tell you something I did," Ray says on the phone in the intense first look. "Something bad."  

As the trailer continues, Terry Donovan (Eddie Marsan) says, "He's not going up there for the money, he's gonna kill Mickey." 

photos
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber: Romance Rewind

The trailer continues with Ray's daughter (Kerris Dorsey) telling him, "You know what makes you so alike? Mickey taught you how to forget."

Ray asks, "Forget what, sweetheart?" 

"Someone's life," she replies. 

Trending Stories

1

Julianne Hough & Charlie Wilson Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Outing

2
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

3

"Mortified" TV Reporter Defends Himself After Adele Interview Mishap

The film, written by Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander and Schreiber and directed by Hollander, includes cast members Schreiber, Voight, Dorsey, Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Katherine Moennig and Kerry Condon reprising their roles.

The movie will be an extension of Showtime's Ray Donovan, a crime drama set in LA where Ray Donovan does the dirty work of LA's elite, making their problems disappear. The drama unfolds when his father, Mickey, is unexpectedly released from prison, and begins a chain of events that changes the lives of the Donovan family forever.

photos
The Best Thanksgiving Movies and TV Episodes to Watch

Will Ray catch Mickey once and for all? Find out on Friday, Jan. 14 when Ray Donovan: The Movie premieres on Showtime.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Julianne Hough & Charlie Wilson Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Outing

2
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

3

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

4

"Mortified" TV Reporter Defends Himself After Adele Interview Mishap

5

Married at First Sight’s Bennett and Amelia Break Up