The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2021: Nordstrom, Gymshark, Madewell, Anthropologie & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's finally the best time time of the year. Yes, a lot of us have off from work, we get to spend time with loved ones, and there's lots of good food, but we cannot forget about the shopping. Black Friday sales are the best deals of the year. Instead of getting stuck in long lines at a crowded mall, just shop from the comfort of your own home. If you're looking to restock on some closet staples or if you're revamping your wardrobe, we found some unbelievable fashion sales.
We found can't-miss deals from Nordstrom, Good American, Madewell, BaubleBar, Gymshark, Carbon38, Girlfriend Collective, Coach Outlet, Away Luggage, J.Crew, Old Navy, and more of our favorite stores. That's not all though. Make sure to bookmark this list because we aren't done adding to this list. We will keep on updating this roundup with more great deals, so you won't miss out on a thing.
8 Other Reasons: Save 40% on your purchase from 8 Other Reasons, no promo code needed (11/25-11/28); Save 50% sitewide (11/29-11/30).
Adidas: Save up to 50% sitewide at Adidas.
Anthropologie: Take 30% off regular-priced items and an extra 30% off sale items at Anthropologie (11/24-11/28).
Away Luggage: Save up to 40% from 11/22-11/29 at Away Luggage.
BaubleBar: Save 30% sitewide at BaubleBar (11/22-11/30).
Bandier: Get a 30% discount on activewear at Bandier.
Balance Athletica: Save up to 70% at Balance Athletica until 11/29.
Beyond Yoga: Get a 30% discount sitewide from Beyond Yoga (11/23-11/29).
Birdy Grey: Save up to 75% on dresses sitewide at Birdy Grey.
Carbon38: Use the code ENJOY30 to take 30% at Carbon38 (11/22-11/29).
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% at Coach Outlet through 12/1.
Good American: Use the promo code BF25 to get a 25% discount from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.
Gymshark: Save up to 70% on activewear from Gymshark.
Hanky Panky: Over 300 styles will be on sale during The Hanky Panky Black Friday Sale Event (11/24- 12/1).
Hatch: Save 25% sitewide at Hatch, no promo code needed (11/24-11/29).
Everlane: Save up to 30% on Everlane's top winter styles (11/24-11/29).
Girlfriend Collective: Save 30% on everything Girlfriend Collective through 11/29.
JW PEI: Save 12% sitewide at JW PEI with the promo code JWBLK12 (11/12-11/27); Save 20% on bestsellers with the code JWCB20 (11/28-12/2).
J.Crew: Save 40% on your J.Crew purchase (11/23-11/29).
Lee Jeans: Use the code BFRI25 to take 40% off at Lee Jeans (11/24-11/28); Use the code CMON25 to save up to 50% + take an extra 25% off (11/29-11/30).
Kohl's: Get 20% off when you use the promo code GOSHOP20 at checkout from Kohl's (11/27-12/1).
Madewell: Use the promo code OHJOY to save 30% sitewide at Madewell until 11/28.
New Balance: Save 20% on select styles from New Balance.
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% on Nordstrom Black Friday Deals.
Old Navy: Take 50% off your Old Navy order with styles starting at $2.50 (11/26-11/29).
Onzie: Get a 60% discount at Onzie.
Princess Polly: Save 25% sitewide at Princess Polly (11/24-11/28).
Puma: Save up to 50% at Puma through 11/29.
Pura Vida Bracelets: Take 50% off sitewide at Pura Vida (11/23-11/27); Save 50% sitewide and get free shipping (11/28-11/30)
Saylor: Use the promo code BF21 to take an extra 20% Saylor's sale styles (11/23-11/29).
Shopbop: Save up to 50% during Shopbop's Designer Sale.
Studs: Take 25% off at Studs (11/23-11/28).
ThirdLove: Save 60% on select ThirdLove items (11/19-11/28) and 75% off (11/29).
White Fox Boutique: Use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY to save 30% at White Fox Boutique (11/22-11/28); Us the code CYBER to take 30% off (11/28- 12/1).
Windsor: Save 20% at Windsor (11/25-11/26); Take 15% off $60, 20% off $90, 25% off $120 (11/27-11/28); Save 30% (11/29).
—Originally published Nov. 23 2021 at 6 AM PT.