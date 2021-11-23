Taylor Swift Supports Joe Alwyn With a Visit to His Film Set

Taylor Swift has been spending some time with her lover.
A source tells E! News that the 31-year-old singer took a trip to spend time with actor Joe Alwyn at his work following the release of Red (Taylor's Version) on Nov. 12. According to the source, "Taylor visited her boyfriend on the set of his movie."
Joe, 30, is currently shooting the film adaptation of Denis Johnson's novel, The Stars at Noon, per his IMDb page.
His co-star, Margaret Qualley, recently teased that the cast was shooting in South America by sharing pictures of what appeared to be tropical birds. The Maid star wrote on her Instagram, "'Bird pride' for my dad. And then this little guy was sweet too. Panama. Stars at Noon."
The movie's director, Claire Denis, also hinted that she, too, was in Panama and shared a photo of the country's flag hanging alongside a city sidewalk.
It's rumored that Taylor and Joe started dating in 2016, though reports of their romance didn't surface until the following year. Since then, the couple have continued keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Even when the two collaborated on Taylor's folklore and evermore albums, Joe was credited under a pseudonym as the co-writer for some of her songs.
In an interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone last year, Taylor gave fans a rare glimpse into her life with Joe and explained why the couple have taken a more delicate approach when it came to sharing details about their relationship.
Explaining that her song "Peace" is "actually more rooted in my personal life," Taylor told Paul, "I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living."
The pop star continued, "I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can't control if there's going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."
When asked if Joe sympathized with her, Taylor replied, "Oh, absolutely."
She added, "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."