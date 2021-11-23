Taylor Swift Supports Joe Alwyn With a Visit to His Film Set

Watch : Taylor Swift Talks Directing First Short Film "All Too Well"

Taylor Swift has been spending some time with her lover.

A source tells E! News that the 31-year-old singer took a trip to spend time with actor Joe Alwyn at his work following the release of Red (Taylor's Version) on Nov. 12. According to the source, "Taylor visited her boyfriend on the set of his movie."

Joe, 30, is currently shooting the film adaptation of Denis Johnson's novel, The Stars at Noon, per his IMDb page.

His co-star, Margaret Qualley, recently teased that the cast was shooting in South America by sharing pictures of what appeared to be tropical birds. The Maid star wrote on her Instagram, "'Bird pride' for my dad. And then this little guy was sweet too. Panama. Stars at Noon."

The movie's director, Claire Denis, also hinted that she, too, was in Panama and shared a photo of the country's flag hanging alongside a city sidewalk.