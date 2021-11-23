American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Check Out Chrishell Stause's Incredible New Home in This Selling Sunset Clip

Watch Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith help Chrishell Stause settle into her new home in this Selling Sunset season-four sneak peek.

Watch: Chrishell Stause Talks BF Jason Oppenheim at New York Fashion Week

Get ready to pop champagne and toast to Chrishell Stause's new $3.3 million (not so) humble abode! 

In an E! exclusive clip of season four of Selling Sunset, which premieres Wednesday Nov. 24, fellow real estate agents Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald surprise Chrishell on move-in day with champagne and roses. 

"Gracie, do you like your new house?" Mary asks Chrishell's adorable dog. 

Mary continues as the trio walk into the home, "It's all ready for you to decorate, Amanza!"

After Chrishell asks them what they think of the house, the fabulous friends declare "I love it" and "I am so happy for you!" A stunning Hollywood Hills pad? What's not to love? 

"I feel like moving is normally really stressful." Chrishell explains in the clip. "But I've got my friends, I've got a little piece of paradise, what more could a girl want?"

With champagne, roses, friends, and a pool overlooking L.A., we're right there with you, Chrishell. 

Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Buys $3.3 Million Hollywood Hills Home: Go Inside

Chrishell bought the new home in June, after renting a bachelorette pad in Los Angeles following her split from ex–husband Justin Hartley.

The house is a 3,352-square-foot midcentury ranch featuring four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, and a huge pool.

The trio is back for season four of the series, created by The Hills creator Adam DiVello and produced by Lionsgate, with returning cast members Christine QuinnMaya Vander and Heather Rae Young, along with two new additional agents, former soap star Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan.

Lindy Lin / Netflix

Check out the exclusive clip above, and tune into Selling Sunset when it premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Netflix.

