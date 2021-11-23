Andrew Garfield Insists He's Not Appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Watch : Zendaya Gushes Over the "Spider-Man" Franchise

Andrew Garfield would like to be excluded from this narrative, please and thank you.

For months now, the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor has been plagued by rumors of an upcoming appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he struggles to reclaim his identity as Spider-Man. Naturally, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is involved and multiple universes collide, creating quite the problem for Peter.

Because of this parallel universe story line, fans have been wondering if Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who both played Spidey in previous iterations of the film,will once again suit up for the third installment of the film—even though they've both denied any involvement. The speculation went into overdrive when the latest trailer dropped on Nov. 19, as fans claimed to see Garfield as Spider-Man in the teaser.

To many, this alleged sighting confirmed their suspicions, with one person writing on Twitter, "Andrew Garfield deserves 3 Oscar nominations this year, for Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and pretending he's not in Spider-Man: No Way Home."