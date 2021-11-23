Andrew Garfield Insists He's Not Appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield would like to be excluded from this narrative, please and thank you.
For months now, the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor has been plagued by rumors of an upcoming appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he struggles to reclaim his identity as Spider-Man. Naturally, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is involved and multiple universes collide, creating quite the problem for Peter.
Because of this parallel universe story line, fans have been wondering if Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who both played Spidey in previous iterations of the film,will once again suit up for the third installment of the film—even though they've both denied any involvement. The speculation went into overdrive when the latest trailer dropped on Nov. 19, as fans claimed to see Garfield as Spider-Man in the teaser.
To many, this alleged sighting confirmed their suspicions, with one person writing on Twitter, "Andrew Garfield deserves 3 Oscar nominations this year, for Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and pretending he's not in Spider-Man: No Way Home."
But in Garfield's latest interview with GQ, the actor addressed rumors outright, simply saying, "I am not [in No Way Home]."
The Brit understands the fervor around the upcoming film, but he said that "a lot's changed" since he first took on the superhero role in 2012.
While Garfield has adamantly stated that he's not in this movie, others have been more forthcoming about their roles in the movie. Doc Ock Alfred Molina has publicly discussed his role, while Jamie Foxx has teased his return as Electro on Instagram by posting a photo of lightning and the hashtag "#chasingspiders."
Additionally, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans' villainous characters were included in the trailer, and Holland and the producers have discussed the inclusion of past villains, so people can rest assured these are no red herrings.
Though Garfield said he's not in the upcoming Spider-Man, fans can get their fill of the star in Tick, Tick... Boom!, streaming now on Netflix.