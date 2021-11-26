Cyber MondayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Swoon Over All the Times 2021 PCAs People's Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Gave Back to Charity

By Jake Thompson Nov 26, 2021 2:00 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCharityDwayne JohnsonPeople's Choice AwardsShowsNBCU
DEC. 7, 9 PM
Watch: Why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Really Is the People's Champion

He's a force to be reckoned with!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the 2021 People's Choice Awards People's Champion. The much-deserved honor comes on the heels of an incredibly successful and inspiring year for the entertainment powerhouse, philanthropist, entrepreneur and former WWE star. His latest international Netflix action-thriller Red Notice broke worldwide records as the largest opening day and weekend for the platform's film catalogue. 

Beyond his contributions to film and TV, Johnson is renowned for getting involved and giving back to the community. When he isn't surprising celebrity tour buses or reacting to police officer look-a-likes on social media, Johnson is notorious for sending heartfelt messages and support to brave fans that are facing health challenges or are in need. The Hobbs & Shaw superstar also makes encouraging videos giving his daughters loving advice and words of inspiration.

In honor of Johnson's dedicated philanthropy, we're revisiting all the times the People's Champion melted our hearts by giving back.

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards Nominees: Social Stars

Don't miss Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson receive his People's Champion Award when the 2021 People's Choice Awards air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

Instagram
Surprise Tour Bus Encounter

It's not every day you run into "The Rock." So imagine fans' surprise when the actor pulled up alongside a celebrity tour bus and said a quick hello. 

Instagram
Sending Support to Soccer Baby

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson offers The Challenge alum Ashley Gain words of sympathy and support as the reality star's daughter, Azaylia Diamond, diagnosed with cancer, fights for her life.

Instagram
Heartwarming Moana Message

Dwayne turned 49 on Sunday, May 2, and one of the first things he did on his birthday was record a touching message for a very brave little fan, Indy Llew Jones, who is battling cancer. 

Instagram
Aquaman Meet And Greet

After Dwayne marked daughter Tia's third birthday by sharing that she wanted to meet Aquaman, Jason Momoa was quick to send a special video back. 

Twitter
Doppelgänger Police Officer Reaction

After photos comparing Johnson to a look-alike police officer went viral, the movie star gave his candid reaction to the comparison

Instagram
Hero Meet Hero

Dwayne couldn't pass on the opportunity to meet ten-year-old "hero" Jacob O'Connor who saved his 2-year-old brother's life after finding him face down in their pool. As for where the meeting took place? On the set of Skyscraper casually. 

Instagram
All Aboard

While promoting The Fate of The Furious, Dwayne headed to Walt Disney World and surprised parkgoers on the Jungle Cruise ride. Safe to say it was a ride of a lifetime for several unsuspecting guests. 

Instagram
Family First

After his dad's hip was replaced, Dwayne Johnson decided to treat him to a brand-new Cadillac. "I'm lucky I could do this," he shared on Instagram. 

Instagram
Tater & Rock

The actor snapped a photo from his day with Tater on the set of Baywatch and how the whole experience moved him to tears.

Instagram
Kiss From a Rock

Dwayne Johnson has one tough exterior, but on the inside, he's a softie. Check out all the times The Rock was nearly reduced to tears while doing good works.

Instagram
Mani Time

The only way this little girl would feel better is if she got to show off her fancy new manicure to the San Andreas star, and he happily obliged. 

Instagram
Rolling With The Rock

The Ballers star took a break from filming to meet with kids to help put a smile on their face. Mission: Complete!

Instagram
Hospital Hands

It only takes one little kid and a mighty large man to make the most epic fist bump. 

Instagram
Bringing Joy to Joi

The Rock stopped by the pediatric speciality ward to visit a young girl named Joi. He "managed to get a slight smile out of her."

Instagram
Gym Time Motivator

This young girl would bring photos of The Rock to all of her hospital visits because he always said to be strong. She finally got the chance to meet him in real life.

Instagram
Disney Princess

This little girl absolutely loves Disney princesses, so The Rock surprised her by revealing he would be in the movie starring the newest one, Moana.

Instagram
Bathroom Break

Who looks more surprised? The Rock or this tiny tot?

Instagram
Hugs for Everyone

He's as hard as a rock but his bear hugs are as soft as a puppy.

Instagram
Baywatch Bros

Hang 10! The Baywatch star took some time off from filming to meet with kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Instagram
Heart Warrior

Having her first heart surgery at just five months, Sally was able to celebrate her first birthday with The Rock by her side. "Stay strong, Lil' Sally!"

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts' Husband Shares Rare Pic of Their 17-Year-Old Twins

2

Conviction Overturned in 1981 Rape of Lovely Bones Author

3

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Is Engaged to Businessman Alex Manos

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts' Husband Shares Rare Pic of Their 17-Year-Old Twins

2

Conviction Overturned in 1981 Rape of Lovely Bones Author

3

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Is Engaged to Businessman Alex Manos

4

See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Teach Her Grandma How to Twerk

5

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok