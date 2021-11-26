Swoon Over All the Times 2021 PCAs People's Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Gave Back to Charity

Watch : Why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Really Is the People's Champion

He's a force to be reckoned with!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the 2021 People's Choice Awards People's Champion. The much-deserved honor comes on the heels of an incredibly successful and inspiring year for the entertainment powerhouse, philanthropist, entrepreneur and former WWE star. His latest international Netflix action-thriller Red Notice broke worldwide records as the largest opening day and weekend for the platform's film catalogue.

Beyond his contributions to film and TV, Johnson is renowned for getting involved and giving back to the community. When he isn't surprising celebrity tour buses or reacting to police officer look-a-likes on social media, Johnson is notorious for sending heartfelt messages and support to brave fans that are facing health challenges or are in need. The Hobbs & Shaw superstar also makes encouraging videos giving his daughters loving advice and words of inspiration.

In honor of Johnson's dedicated philanthropy, we're revisiting all the times the People's Champion melted our hearts by giving back.