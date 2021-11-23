2022 Grammys

See the Complete List of Nominees
KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Tia Mowry Finds Her Christmas Miracle in New Lifetime Movie Sneak Peek

Tia Mowry brings hope to the holidays in new Lifetime film Miracle in Motor City. E! News has an exclusive clip of Mowry and her legendary co-star, Smokey Robinson.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 23, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesLifetimeTia Mowry
Watch: Tia Mowry's Emotional Decision in "Miracle in Motor City"

We could all use a miracle right about now.

Kicking off the holiday season with some hope and love, Lifetime's slate of holiday fare, It's a Wonderful Lifetime, is back on television with Miracle in Motor City

Foster mom Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) has a full plate and adds on one more thing when she takes charge of her church's annual Christmas pageant. In the midst of organizing the event she inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

Her best friends secretly enlist Amber's ex–boyfriend Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help with the task hoping that it might lead to a Christmas miracle reunion for the two. In a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear in the town pageant, Amber receives an even bigger surprise.

In the exclusive clip above, Amber announces to her father that she has made the decision to adopt the little girl she's been fostering.

photos
Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Real Life vs. On Screen

"Ever since Eddie and I broke up I have been waiting for the right man to come along for me to start a family. I had this idea in my head of the perfect person, the perfect kid, so I waited," she tells him. "But finally, the perfect person is here."

Tia is no stranger to shows about family bonds. Her show Sister, Sister was a hit when it aired in the 90s with her co-star and real-life sister Tamera. The sitcom told the story of twins separated at birth who learn of each other's existence as teenagers.

Lifetime

Tis the season for a feel-good film. Miracle in Motor City premieres Sunday, Nov. 28.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

3

Jimmie Allen’s Wife “Turned Away By Hospital” Amid Babies' Illness

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

3

Jimmie Allen’s Wife “Turned Away By Hospital” Amid Babies' Illness

4
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

5

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson