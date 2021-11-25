Black FridayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

18 Mouthwatering Thanksgiving Dinners From Our Favorite TV Shows

From Gossip Girl's pies to Bob's Burgers' pristine turkeys, it's no wonder our stomachs are already growling. See the most delicious Thanksgiving dinners from our fave festive shows.

Well these are not your typical TV dinners

While our favorite Thanksgiving episodes range from How I Met Your Mother to Master of None, not every show features what Thanksgiving is really all about: the food. Yes, this year we're most thankful for the delicious-looking vegetables, gravies, cranberry sauces and of course, pies. It's always all about the pies, obviously. 

Who else but Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) from Bob's Burgers spends weeks finding the perfect turkey to stuff and serve on Thanksgiving? And what other family besides the Waldorfs in Gossip Girl would have white-glove servers during a family holiday? 

We always get our hearts stuffed by watching the Pearsons re-connect over their favorite meal on This Is Us, with the next generation vying to wear the coveted Pilgrim Jack hat. But, we're equally as full watching Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) get invited to four Thanksgivings and pretend to be hungry at all of them. 

Even The Sopranos did Thanksgiving in its own way: "He Is Risen" mostly features the angst around hosting Thanksgiving (and, you know, being a mob boss) while still showing off the seemingly perfect meal Carmella (Edie Falco) prepared.

And The Mindy Project served up not only drama but also plenty of pecan pie when a love triangle goes awry. Pass the gravy? 

This Thanksgiving, we're leading with our bellies. Get ready to feast your eyes on these yummy on-screen Thanksgiving dinners for some menu inspiration, and dig in! 

NBC
This Is Us

This Is Us always outdoes itself when it comes to Thanksgiving episodes, and while not all of them seem delicious (sorry Pilgrim Rick, but hot dogs just don't do it for us), each holiday meal is sure to come with a warm side of heartfelt emotions. The most scrumptious feast, though, no doubt goes to season three's "Six Thanksgivings" episode, in which we get not one but six Thanksgiving dinners with the whole spread. 

Fox Network
That 70's Show

The 70's may have had some weird food (see: Watergate salad?!) but That 70's Show kept the Thanksgiving menu traditional in season one with a delicious-looking turkey and all the trimmings. 

FOX
Bob's Burgers

A ding, a ding, what's that sound? It's the gravy boat, comin' around! Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) is known for his adventurous menu planning, especially on Thanksgiving. But the delectable meal Bob prepared as a ruse for his landlord Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) to woo back an ex-lover during "An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal" looked especially scrumptious with a specially-seasoned, free-range turkey from an elite farm.

FOX
New Girl

When Jess (Zooey Deschanel) hosts her divorced parents, played by Rob Reiner and Jamie Lee Curtis, for Thanksgiving, she pulls out all the stops in the kitchen. It's no wonder that Jess' parents rekindle their romance over a very sexy dinner featuring cornbread stuffing and an oven-roasted turkey.  

CBS
How I Met Your Mother

What's Thanksgiving without a side of slaps? Yes, we're talking about the infamous How I Met Your Mother "Slapsgiving," in which the only thing redder than Barney's (Neil Patrick Harris) face is the cranberry sauce on the table. 

Hulu
The Mindy Project

Is it getting hot in here, or is the oven still on? Mindy (Mindy Kaling) couldn't stop her blood from boiling over after seeing her ex Dennis (Ed Helms) at a friend's Thanksgiving party...and she ultimately fights his new girlfriend. Sure, there's plenty of drama, but we can't take our eyes off their festive dessert buffet featuring pumpkin, apple and pecan pies.  

NBC
Friends

OK, so we might have been feasting our eyes on Friends guest star Brad Pitt but we still saved room for some of those candied sweet potatoes.  

Netflix
Master of None

Lena Waithe won an Emmy for writing (and acting in!) a powerful Master of None Thanksgiving episode in which her character Denise comes out to her family. As Denise opens up about her sexuality and family politics ensue, the honest on-screen conversation is held over what looks like an award-winning Thanksgiving dinner with casseroles and greens.

The CW
Gossip Girl

Leave it to the O.G. Gossip Girl to go all-out for Thanksgiving. We're definitely thankful for the tongue-in-cheek (tongue-in-pie?) title of the very first Thanksgiving-themed episode "Blair Waldorf Must Pie" which includes a montage to Nelly Furtado's "Promiscuous" (iconic) and a very posh presentation for what sure seems to be a culinary perfection of a dinner. 

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Will & Grace

It certainly was a "Moveable Feast" for Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) as they joined their pals' respective families for a very traditional—a.k.a. dysfunctional—dinner. We can't keep our eyes off of this juicy turkey though as Debbie Reynolds and Blythe Danner co-star.

ABC
Fresh Off the Boat

Fresh Off the Boat's "Huangsgiving" captures the frantic last-minute lead-up to Thanksgiving dinner that all families experience. However, with mere hours to host the big holiday, Jessica (Constance Wu) puts together a picture-perfect feast for her family (with just a few faux pas along the way). Can we grab a plate?

 

CBS
Frasier

Thanksgiving becomes a mission to have a traditional family meal for the sake of getting Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Lillith's (Bebe Neuwirth) son into private school. It doesn't take a psychoanalyst to realize that their family dysfunction during "A Lillith Thanksgiving" is relatable...but their Michelin-starred meal is not. #Goals! 

 

HBO Max
The Sopranos

Turkey with a side of gabagool? It's not a Sopranos family dinner without some ziti and some zingers as Tony (James Gandolfini) tries to get Carmela (Edie Falco) to cancel Thanksgiving in "He Is Risen." What, like we'd turn down Carmela's cooking? 

NBC
Parenthood

Not every year has a "Happy Thanksgiving," but the Parenthood episode of the same name shows off what the holiday is really about: getting together with extended family and EATING. Just look at that banquet table full of side dishes! 

 

CBS
Everybody Loves Raymond

Turkey or fish, that is the question. As the Barone family struggles to create new traditions while still honoring the old, we can't get over the ingenious double entrée idea. 

 
Colleen Hayes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images via Getty Images
Modern Family

There's nothing like "Three Turkeys" (the name of the iconic Modern Family episode and also the theme of our Thanksgiving daydreams) to whet an appetite. It's not a "backup" turkey; it's called the proper way to do Turkey Day.

The CW
Gilmore Girls

"A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving"? Sign us up! Ultimate cozy show Gilmore Girls served up a series of fall-themed Thanksgiving episodes, but our favorite remains the one where Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) try to have four Thanksgiving meals in one day. We can't pick a favorite dish, but the belly-aching fullness of watching the mother-daughter duo chow down is aspirational.

CBS
The Nanny

The Sheffield family might be expanding, as Fran (Fran Drescher) has her mind set on getting pregnant in "Oh Say Can You Ski." One thing is for certain, though: We would definitely have a food baby after consuming the lavish assortment of Thanksgiving dishes that only uptown wealth can buy.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next?

