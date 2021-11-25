18 Mouthwatering Thanksgiving Dinners From Our Favorite TV Shows

Watch : Best "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Holiday Moments

Well these are not your typical TV dinners.

While our favorite Thanksgiving episodes range from How I Met Your Mother to Master of None, not every show features what Thanksgiving is really all about: the food. Yes, this year we're most thankful for the delicious-looking vegetables, gravies, cranberry sauces and of course, pies. It's always all about the pies, obviously.

Who else but Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) from Bob's Burgers spends weeks finding the perfect turkey to stuff and serve on Thanksgiving? And what other family besides the Waldorfs in Gossip Girl would have white-glove servers during a family holiday?

We always get our hearts stuffed by watching the Pearsons re-connect over their favorite meal on This Is Us, with the next generation vying to wear the coveted Pilgrim Jack hat. But, we're equally as full watching Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) get invited to four Thanksgivings and pretend to be hungry at all of them.