Bachelor Nation's Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

Hannah Brown's life is much more than rose ceremonies and ballroom dancing.

When the Bachelorette star first announced her book, God Bless This Mess, would be released on Nov. 23, fans were hoping to receive brand-new details about her experience in Bachelor Nation. While headlines have already proven that there is plenty of tea to spill (hello Peter Weber surprise hookup), there is also much more than what meets the eye.

In E! News' exclusive excerpt of God Bless This Mess, Hannah recalled a moment in her childhood that she won't soon forget when, at just six years old, she was getting ready to perform in a recital when her father suddenly announced that he would be unable to make it.

As she would learn, her aunt and cousins—ages 6 and 4—were murdered in their home.

"When my mom told us that somebody had come into their house and ‘hurt them,' it terrified me in the deepest parts of my heart," Hannah writes. "I didn't know the whole story with all the details until years later, but coming that close to something so awful, so terrifying—it was a turning point for me."