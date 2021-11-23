The Juiciest Revelations in Hannah Brown's New Book God Bless This Mess

Even a spotlight cranked all the way up doesn't reveal everything.
And while Hannah Brown has been voluntarily followed around by her share of cameras, it turns out there was plenty that they (and, therefore, you) didn't see. Enter God Bless This Mess, the 27-year-old's new memoir that takes you behind the scenes of what really went on as she was circumnavigating Bachelor Nation, her journey to get there in the first place and what she's figured out along the way.
Subtitled "Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments," she doesn't claim to have all the answers, but it's having the conversation—including the nonstop one with yourself—that counts.
Posting a photo of herself ensconced between the stacks at a book store, something she's loved doing since she was a kid, she wrote Nov. 5: "I pray that another girl roaming the aisles will find my book and plop right down in the floor, just like me. I pray that whatever she was longing for among the shelves, peace, understanding, romance, adventure, perseverance…she will find between the pages of my book."
Well, we too combed through those pages to find the most eye-opening revelations that the former Miss Alabama USA turned reality TV star, influencer and author had to offer:
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments by Hannah Brown
For more revelations about Hannah's life before and after joining Bachelor Nation, check out her autobiography.
Six months later, Hannah sat down to write her book, sharing that she hadn't heard from Tyler since that all-too-real text.
She's now dating model Adam Woolard and seems very pleased with that relationship, calling him "the Hot to my Mess" in a Nov. 4 post, the revelations in God Bless This Mess a fraught chain of events leading to this happy epilogue.