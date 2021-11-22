Here's the One Thing JoJo Siwa Is Looking for in an Ideal Partner

Watch : JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Ideal Partner at 2021 AMAs

JoJo Siwa is opening up about everything she wants in a partner, and it turns out her requirements are pretty simple.

E! News caught up with the Dancing With the Stars contestant on Nov. 21 as she attended the 2021 American Music Awards—her first major event since her split from Kylie Prew, her girlfriend of nine months—and as part of the exclusive conversation, JoJo revealed the best thing a potential partner can be is kind.

"That's all I want, somebody who's genuinely nice," JoJo told E! News' Francesca Amiker.

The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star has come a long way from her Dance Moms days, as evidenced by her chic look at the AMAs—absent of her signature ponytail, glitter and bright accessories—and the monumental year she's had both professionally and personally.

JoJo not only came out in January, but soon began dating Kylie, who she described as "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend."