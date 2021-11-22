Bridgerton Season 2 Has Officially Finished Filming: Here's Everything We Know

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Desperate to return to the Ton? We know we are, which is why we're happy to report that we're all a step closer to experiencing season two of Bridgerton.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen revealed that filming for season two of the popular period piece has concluded. Van Dusen commemorated the news by posting on Twitter a photo of himself with the season two leads, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

"That's a wrap on Season Two," he wrote. "So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in in 2022."

While this update is a promising sign that season two will be here in the new year—even after a positive COVID-19 case paused production in July—it's unclear when exactly the new episodes will drop. What we do know? Season two is bound to be even more intriguing than the first.