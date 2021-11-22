Jennifer Aniston Discusses The Morning Show Finale and the Future of Alex Levy

Here's hoping Alex Levy can crawl out from rock bottom.
In the season–two finale of The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston's character, Alex Levy, is having a time. While grieving the death of her canceled former co–worker and lover Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)—and nearly getting canceled herself when their affair was revealed—she also gets COVID-19.
As Jennifer said in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview, the Apple TV+ drama's treatment of Alex this season "was relentless! Honestly, I did think at one point the writers were trying to kill me!"
Fiction imitated the real-life drama of the pandemic on the show, and pushed Alex to have "no filter," Jennifer said. "There's just the truth.'
"She's hit: F - - k it. And doesn't give a s - - t what anybody thinks anymore. She's spent the whole season trying to plug up all the holes in the canoe so she could not be found out, this desperation. But now she's saying, unapologetically: This is who I am, this is what I am," reveals Jennifer about the lead character.
The turning point of season two leaves the audience wanting more, ending with Alex's parting words to "stay safe and stay sane" before the news broadcast goes black.
The abrupt ending leaves lingering questions as to where the morning-news drama could go next, especially while it awaits a season-three renewal for the Friends star and co-stars including Reese Witherspoon (Bradley Jackson) and Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison).
Jennifer reflected on the idea of continuing The Morning Show. "It's so hard to even imagine it right now," she told THR. "You know when they say mothers almost have a block: ‘I could never do that again!' I'm a little bit in that moment of, ‘I don't know if I could ever do that again!' So, we'll see."
So what would Alex do if she's not busy breaking news or breaking down? "Oh, just a lot of love and fun and dancing and playing and something with a lot more levity!" Jennifer said.
Showrunner Kerry Ehrin told THR one thing is for sure, though. The show's cliffhanger was not written as a series finale, "You can't write every year as a possible series finale and have them have any value after a certain point. We wanted to write about the time, those three months, and the characters in that time and how they all wound up. So, no I don't think it's written as an end to the series at all."