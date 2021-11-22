Julia Garner Is Unrecognizable in First Teaser for Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna

In Inventing Anna, Vivian is a journalist (Anna Chlumsky) who investigates the case of Delvey, the fake German heiress who broke into the circle of New York's social scene only to steal its money and trust. Is she a con artist or just a woman out to accomplish the American dream?

The teaser showcases Garner like you have never seen her before. With long flowing hair and decked out in truly impressive Manhattan socialite wardrobe, she opens a literal bag of cash and flashes a smile as rich as the Upper East Side. It's hot girl summer all year long for this pretender.

"I want to tell you about my friend Anna," says one victim of Anna's scandalous ways. "I think she is a con woman."