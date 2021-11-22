Julia Garner Is Unrecognizable in First Teaser for Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna

Julia Garner's transformation into Anna Delvey is truly a masterpiece.
On Monday, Nov. 22, Netflix dropped the first teaser for Shonda Rhimes' highly anticipated take on the drama surrounding infamous social climber Delvey (born Anna Sorokin). And it's safe to say that we're already obsessed with Garner's portrayal of the devious status seeker who scammed New York's elite, as the Ozark actress debuts a captivating German accent and incredible confidence in the first look.
In fact, Garner as Delvey even shouts at one point, "Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!"
In Inventing Anna, Vivian is a journalist (Anna Chlumsky) who investigates the case of Delvey, the fake German heiress who broke into the circle of New York's social scene only to steal its money and trust. Is she a con artist or just a woman out to accomplish the American dream?
The teaser showcases Garner like you have never seen her before. With long flowing hair and decked out in truly impressive Manhattan socialite wardrobe, she opens a literal bag of cash and flashes a smile as rich as the Upper East Side. It's hot girl summer all year long for this pretender.
"I want to tell you about my friend Anna," says one victim of Anna's scandalous ways. "I think she is a con woman."
Garner in character goes about with luxurious escapades from sitting front row of the runway at New York Fashion Week to sipping champagne in the VIP lounge at the club. It's all private jets and exotic vacations until Vivian declares in the newsroom, "I think I might have a story."
The series, inspired by the New York Magazine article "How an Aspiring ‘It' Girl Tricked New York's Party People — and its Banks," is a real story about a real fake who captivated headlines with the real-life soap opera that culminated in a courtroom trial, where she appeared very day looking every bit the posh socialite she claimed to be—and was then sentenced to four to 12 years in prison
Inventing Anna premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix. Watch the teaser above for a rich time.