Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe Says “Hormonal Depression” Puts Her “Relationship Through Hard Times”

Do you mind if she gets a little candid?
Kaitlyn Bristowe didn't hold anything back in her latest Instagram post. The Bachelorette co-host let her followers in on an "unfiltered moment," about her mental health on Nov. 21. "I wanted to take a break from my glam shots, filtered photos, trips, and my tour, to let you know I also struggle with mental health," she wrote. "This page is mainly my highlight reel, but I love to mix in some raw s—t to keep it real."
In the photo, the 36-year-old sits in the backseat of a car, rocking a makeup-free face and holding everyone's one true savior: an extra-large, iced coffee. Keeping things real, she opened up about the cause of her overwhelming emotions and how they are playing a part in her relationship with fiancé Jason Tartick.
"Today I am struggling and it's NO surprise that I'm on my period. I have hormonal depression like a MF. It puts my relationship through hard times, it puts me in shameful spirals, and I just sat on a 5 hour flight talking myself out of a panic attack," she wrote.
"I get to live a life full of adventure and I feel so proud of myself for working so hard, but today it's taking a toll on me."
Kaitlyn continued, "Does anyone else suffer from hormonal depression? I used to think I was bat s—t CRAZY, and I never put two and two together that it was always around the same time. Hormones are the devil and they are stronger than me. I just wanna crawl into my own bed and cry today. But I have no time. This coffee Thats the size of me can only do so much. I'm here to chat in the comments on this drive about how you are all feeling today! Good or bad."
Lucky for Kaitlyn, she isn't alone. Kaitlyn's comments were filled with love and support. Nikki Glaser wrote, "This is real. So relatable. Know that however you are feeling won't last forever. It always helps me to remember I'm sick and it will pass like a cold." One user cheered the podcast host up with a little TikTok humor. "HOLY SPIRIT ACTIVATE." Hearing her message, Kaitlyn responded with the praying hands emoji.
This isn't the first time Kaitlyn has expressed her raw, unedited feelings. In July, after sharing that she was feeling alone while her fiancé went to visit family, the reality-TV star clapped back at fans who called her out for privilege. In the end, Kaitlyn's entire mood turned around the following day.
"All it took was one good sleep, put on a little workout outfit, have a coffee and say, 'It's a new day,'" Kaitlyn explained. "I feel good. Let's go, Sunday."