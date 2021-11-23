American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

How to Watch the 2022 Grammy Nominations Livestream

This year's 2022 Grammy noms will drop on Nov. 23. If you don't want to miss a beat, follow our ultimate guide to watching the livestream, which will include nominees in two new categories.

Grab a seat and get comfortable! The 2022 Grammy nominations are almost here.

Ahead of music's biggest night, we have all the details on how to watch the nominations livestream on Nov. 23. Considering the jaw-dropping list of last year's winners—which included Billie Ellish, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles—we are on the edge of our seat.

The Recording Academy will reveal the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards during the second annual virtual livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on live.grammy.com. The livestream event is set to air live from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.

The 2022 Grammy Awards list will see a few changes, including the addition of two new categories: Best Global Music Performance (Global Music Field) and Best Música Urbana Album (Latin Music Field).

"This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain—the GRAMMY Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music.

Grammys 2021: Snubs and Surprises

"We are honored to work alongside the music community year-round," he added. "To further refine and protect the integrity of the Awards process."

As for when and where music's main event will take place, the 2022 Grammys will air on Jan. 31, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will air live on the CBS Television Network and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

For now, the official list of performers has not yet been announced, but we'll be sure to update you as soon as it happens! Until then, we're crossing our fingers for 2022's Grammy nominees!

