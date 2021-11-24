How to Watch the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV and Online

Watch : Tracy Morgan Pays It Forward in His Hometown for Thanksgiving

Oh my gourd, it's almost time for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The star-studded spectacle will hit the streets of New York City on Thursday, Nov. 25 to celebrate its 95th year, bringing along all of the high-flying balloons and decadent floats you've come to love with plenty of new additions, too.

You can also expect to see hundreds of clowns, marching bands and several celebrity cameos, from musical performers like Carrie Underwood and Nelly to the casts of Broadway's hit shows Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Wicked.

Speaking of musicals, you won't want to miss the parade's special sneak preview of NBC's Annie Live!.

It's all going down on NBC and Telemundo, beginning at 9 a.m. across all time zones. Plus, for the first time in history, you can also stream the parade on Peacock.

To find out all of the details of what to expect, keep scrolling!