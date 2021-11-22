Jaleel White & More Family Matters Cast Members Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Drama

Watch : How Steve Urkel's Addition to "Family Matters" Caused MAJOR Turmoil

Tonight's all-new episode of E!'s True Hollywood Story is throwing it back to the days of T.G.I.F.

For those more familiar with Netflix and Chill, T.G.I.F. was a two-hour Friday night block of family sitcoms—including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Family Matters, Full House and more—that was so popular over 24 million Americans tuned in every week.

However, with success came challenges—and the Family Matters cast is opening up about the biggest ones they faced in this sneak peek clip.

"My arrival to Family Matters was a rocky start at the beginning," Jaleel White explains.

The actor played the iconic Steve Urkel, who was originally meant to be a one-time only character until White stole the show halfway through season one; eventually shifting the entire focus of Family Matters from the Winslow family to Urkel himself.

"They kind of had to accept that I was there," White says of the cast. "That was a process."