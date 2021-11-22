Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Announces Movie Project in Shirtless Post

Someone hasn't missed gym day—and it shows!
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena proved he's following in his dad's footsteps—in more ways than one. "Excited to be filming the movie 'Lava' with the @bitflixnfts team!" Joseph captioned a Nov. 21 Instagram post. "Comment what you think is happening in this scene."
In the shirtless photos, the 24-year-old can be seen standing in what appears to be a forest. Of course, fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and even joked that he's starring in the latest installment of Predator, just like his dad.
"You mean Predator 7," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Predator 2.0." Another fan made a reference to his famous father's line from the original Predator film, writing, "Get the choppa."
Joseph didn't share any additional details about his latest role or if his father has given him some helpful tips. Still, the California native isn't shy when it comes to showing off his physique, just like his famous dad.
In October, Joseph shared a picture of him flexing each and every one of his muscles for the camera—ahead of Halloween.
"Bet you can't guess my Halloween costume this year," he captioned the pic from the gym. "(I don't actually have one but I need ideas)." In the past, Joseph had credited his father for inspiring him to hit the gym and training with him. All of the hard work is paying off, as the Terminator star celebrated his son and all of his accomplishments in sweet birthday post.
"Happy birthday @projoe2! I am so proud of you and I love you," he wrote on Instagram next to pictures of him and his look-a-like son. "You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year."