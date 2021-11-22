Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Announces Movie Project in Shirtless Post

Watch : Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son

Someone hasn't missed gym day—and it shows!

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena proved he's following in his dad's footsteps—in more ways than one. "Excited to be filming the movie 'Lava' with the @bitflixnfts team!" Joseph captioned a Nov. 21 Instagram post. "Comment what you think is happening in this scene."

In the shirtless photos, the 24-year-old can be seen standing in what appears to be a forest. Of course, fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and even joked that he's starring in the latest installment of Predator, just like his dad.

"You mean Predator 7," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Predator 2.0." Another fan made a reference to his famous father's line from the original Predator film, writing, "Get the choppa."

Joseph didn't share any additional details about his latest role or if his father has given him some helpful tips. Still, the California native isn't shy when it comes to showing off his physique, just like his famous dad.