See Kourtney Kardashian's Sexy Bikini Selfies During "Romantica" Trip With Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Getaway

As the November chilly weather hits, instead of bundling up, Kourtney Kardashian is taking it all off.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum jetted off to Cabo San Lucas with fiancé Travis Barker on Nov. 17 to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer's 46th birthday, and Kourtney bared (almost) all in steamy selfies she shared on Nov. 22.

"La romántica," Kourtney captioned a series of photos that captured her sun-filled trip with Travis' two kids, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, and Kourtney's younger son, Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.

The Poosh founder posed for a sexy mirror selfie and then an up-close poolside pic showing off her teeny bikini.

Per an eyewitness, the blended family "had a great time being together" during their vacation. "They spent their time at the beach and pool, relaxing and hanging out," the source told E! News. "They rode horses on the beach and had a birthday dinner party for Travis with mariachis and balloons."

In fact, says the source, the kids are already acting like siblings: "The kids got along well. Alabama was playing with Reign and was really sweet with him. They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time and Alabama took Reign and Penelope to the pool. The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family."