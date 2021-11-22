Queen Elizabeth II Steps Out for Historic Joint Christening of Great-Grandsons

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Honors Prince Philip With A Special Accessory

Queen Elizabeth II just attended a ceremony for two of her great-grandchildren.

Her Majesty, 95, appeared at the joint christening of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 9-month-old son, August, and Zara and Mike Tindall's 8-month-old son, Lucas, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England on Nov. 21, according to the British news agency PA.

The monarch was photographed wearing a lime green ensemble and matching hat as she departed from the Royal Chapel of All Saints. The PA reported immediate members of the royal family and close friends gathered for the service and that the ceremony marked the first time in modern history that a double royal christening took place in the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II's appearance came four days after she held her first in-person public engagement since her recent hospitalization. On Nov. 17, she was visited by General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff.