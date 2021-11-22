"Mortified" TV Reporter Defends Himself After Adele Interview Mishap

Watch : John Mayer Gets Marriage Advice From Adele!

Following his interview setback with Adele, Australian reporter Matt Doran wants fans to go easy on him.



Matt, who serves as one of the hosts of Channel 7's The Weekend Sunrise, flew to London on Nov. 4 for an exclusive interview with Adele for her album, 30. During the sit-down with the Grammy winner, the TV show host disclosed that he had not heard the album, apart from the lead single, "Easy on Me." Following the admission, per The Guardian, the interview was shelved, and Sony is reportedly not releasing the footage.



In a statement to E! News, Matt blamed the mishap on an email blunder and said he's "devastated that her fans are being denied this interview."



"When I sat down to interview Adele, I was honestly unaware that I'd been emailed a preview of her unreleased album," Matt, who interviewed the singer prior to the release of 30, noted. "I later discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card' link after we landed in London on the day prior to the interview. In my lengthy phone discussions with Sony reps in advance, I was never told a preview copy was being made available."