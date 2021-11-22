Flower Actor Joey Morgan Dead at 28: Zoey Deutch and More Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a rising star.

Actor Joey Morgan, who starred in films Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Flower, died on Nov. 21 at the age of 28. "Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning," his rep confirmed to THR. "It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. He will be dearly missed. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private."

No additional details, including Joey's cause of death, have been shared publicly at this time.

Joey's friend and Flower co-star, Zoey Deutch, took to social media on Sunday to honor him. "rest in peace joey," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the set of the 2017 movie. "a deeply kind, talented, special person. we love you."

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who worked with Joey on 2015's Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, commented on Zoey's tribute post in disbelief. "What?!? No," he wrote. "Such a hilarious bright star when I worked with him. Wow. This is awful."