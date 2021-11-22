Billy Porter's Fabulous 2021 AMAs Look Proves That He Won't Let You Rain on His Parade

Watch : Billy Porter Apologizes to Harry Styles Over Recent Remarks

He has arrived honey!

Billy Porter brought all the shade (literally) with his American Music Awards fashion. The Pose star graced the carpet, Sunday, Nov. 21, in blue number that was sure to keep all the fashion haters out of his way. The 52-year-old actor arrived rocking a soft blue suit by Botter—that showed off a little bit of chest. In addition, Billy wore black leather platform boots and a stunning extra-large ring.

While the look alone was enough to turn heads—the hat was anything but subtle. Billy completed the ensemble with a headband that was an umbrella—keeping anyone from raining on his AMA night. The Cinderella star was not only on hand to bring the fashion—but to work.

Billy will take the stage to present one of the nights many awards.

It's no surprise that Billy celebrated the occasion with a larger-than-life topper. In January, the actor made a glamourous and meme-worthy appearance at the Grammys.