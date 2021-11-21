Freida Pinto Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Cory Tran

Actress Freida Pinto and Cory Tran have welcomed their first child together!
In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, Nov. 21, the Slumdog Millionaire actress penned a birthday tribute to her photographer husband and simultaneously revealed the birth of their first child together: a boy named Rumi-Ray.
To mark both celebrations, Pinto shared two images of her and Tran with their new bundle of joy. The first image featured Tran sleeping with the newborn resting on his chest, while the second snapshot saw Rumi-Ray and his mother cuddled close together. Both images purposefully hid the newborn's face, including covering it up with an angel emoji in his photo with Pinto.
In her moving birthday message, Pinto shared she was "grateful" to have Tran as her partner and that their child was "one lucky boy" to have him as his dad.
"Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life," she wrote. "To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that!"
She continued, "I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly."
Sharing the same images on Instagram, Tran called his son the "best birthday gift you could ever ask for" and wrote a special caption dedicated to his "warrior" wife.
"Thank you for our sweet boy," he stated. "I'm in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior."
Celebrities including Bobby Berk, Hannah Simone, Sophia Bush, Jamie Chung, Natasha Bedingfield, and Sam Claflin all shared their excitement over the couple's photos, with Claflin commenting: "This might just be my favourite thing ever."
The couple have a history of making adorable relationship announcements on Instagram. In June, Pinto revealed that her and Tran—who announced their engagement back in November 2019—were expecting their first child with a sweet post. In the photos, the couple posed together as Tran lovingly cradled Pinto's baby bump alongside the caption: "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!"
Prior to welcoming their child, the couple dropped another bombshell on Instagram just last month: They had officially tied the knot a year ago. The not-so-newlyweds eloped at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. in 2020, and the collection of photos capturing the event featured Pinto and Tran sharing a kiss, having a drink, and smiling while dressed in a formal, yet relaxed suit and white floral dress.
"Yes, yes, it's true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams," Pinto wrote. "No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked."
She explained that her and Tran believe in "balancing spontaneity with just the right amount of planning," and that one day it felt "so right" that they decided to get hitched.
"This felt so special and fun and let's be honest… it reflected the time in our world just perfectly!" She added. "The Honda Center has a whole new meaning in our lives now."