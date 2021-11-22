American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Away Luggage's Cyber Week Sale: Save Up to 40% Off Cult-Fave Suitcases, Bags & More Right Now

Now's your chance to save big on must-have travel essentials and previously retired celeb collaborations like Away x Serena Williams.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 22, 2021
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Traveling this holiday season? We have a sale that you don't want to miss out on!

Away is having a huge Cyber Week Sale where you can save up to 40% off the brand's best-selling luggage, bags, travel essentials and more. That means you can get the cult-fave The Carry-On at a discounted price right now. You can also get the perfect-for-work or travel, Everywhere Bag for a lower price as well. 

As if the sale couldn't get any better, Away is even re-releasing previously retired limited-edition collections like Away x Serena Williams, Away by Rashida Jones and Away x Master & Dynamic at discounted prices as well. We have a feeling those are going to sell out quick, so be sure to snag those ASAP.

The sale lasts between now and Nov. 29, but we don't recommend waiting for the last minute. With that, see some of the items you can score at a good discount below. 

Best Black Friday Deals 2021 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

The Carry-On

Whether you're flying or traveling by car or train this holiday season, this best-selling suitcase is a must. It's perfectly sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines. It features a polycarbonate hard shell, 360 degree spinner wheels and a hidden laundry bag for your convenience. It comes in six solid colors and two limited edition two-toned options.

$224
Away

The Expandable Carry-On

The Expandable Carry-On features a softer, water-resistant nylon exterior that can expand by 1.75 inches. If you like the size of The Carry-On but you need just a little more room, this suitcase is a great option. You can get this in black, navy, green and asphalt.

$225
Away

The Bigger Carry-On

If you need a little more room than the original Carry-On, why not get the bigger version? Like The Carry-On, this larger version is lightweight and was designed to easily fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines. It also has an interior compression system to make packing much less of a hassle.

$245
Away

The Everywhere Bag

This bag was designed to carry everything you need wherever you go. It's made of durable leather and features several compartments including one that can fit a laptop up to 15 inches and one that can fit a small umbrella. It's perfect for travel, work or the gym.

$245
Away

The Mini

Away's signature Mini is basically a miniature version of their suitcases. It's made from the same polycarbonate hard shell as The Carry-On suitcase, and it was made to hold small travel essentials like your toiletries.

$45
Away

The Insider Packing Cubes - Set of 4

These packing cubes will help you pack all the essentials while keeping things organized. They come in multiple colors and you can get these in a set of four or six.

$45
Away

