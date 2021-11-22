Away Luggage’s Cyber Week Sale: Save Up to 40% Off Cult-Fave Suitcases, Bags & More Right Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Traveling this holiday season? We have a sale that you don't want to miss out on!

Away is having a huge Cyber Week Sale where you can save up to 40% off the brand's best-selling luggage, bags, travel essentials and more. That means you can get the cult-fave The Carry-On at a discounted price right now. You can also get the perfect-for-work or travel, Everywhere Bag for a lower price as well.

As if the sale couldn't get any better, Away is even re-releasing previously retired limited-edition collections like Away x Serena Williams, Away by Rashida Jones and Away x Master & Dynamic at discounted prices as well. We have a feeling those are going to sell out quick, so be sure to snag those ASAP.

The sale lasts between now and Nov. 29, but we don't recommend waiting for the last minute. With that, see some of the items you can score at a good discount below.