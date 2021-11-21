Jussie Smollett Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in 2 Years as He Prepares for Trial

Watch : Jussie Smollett's Criminal Charges Dropped in Attack Case

Jussie Smollett is back in the spotlight amid an ongoing scandal that has derailed his acting career.

On Friday, Nov. 19, the 39-year-old actor attended the New York City premiere of his movie B-Boy Blues, his film directorial debut. This marked the first red carpet event for the former Empire actor since January 2019, when he reported to authorities that he was the victim of an alleged racist, homophobic hate crime in Chicago. He was later indicted for making false police reports and is set to stand trial over the matter later this month.

At the time, he told authorities that two masked men threw a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, as well as a statement of support for then-President Donald Trump. A month later, amid growing skepticism about his account, police arrested the actor and accused him of paying two brothers $3,500 to stage the attack.