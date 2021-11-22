Mickey Guyton Gives Powerful Performance at the 2021 AMAs After Her Son's Health Scare

Mickey Guyton is one strong mama!
The country star made her triumphant debut at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Remember Her Name singer graced the stage to perform her newest single, "All American."
Mickey shined in a silver and black romper and was all smiles as she performed the hit single. During her performance, the mother-of-one delivered a powerful message to the audience.
"No matter where you're from," she told the crowd. "Your race, your creed, who you love. You're all American. Remember that."
The message was well-received as the country singer was praised by host Cardi B ahead of her performance and had the audience (including BTS) dancing in their seats.
Mickey's performance proved that she is more powerful than ever. Taking the stage for the first time since revealing her baby boy's health scare.
The "Black Like Me" singer's powerful performance comes just one day after she updated her followers on her 9-month-old son's health after he was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU last week.
Taking to social media on Saturday, Nov. 20, the 37-year-old musician explained that her baby boy, Grayson, suffered from an illness earlier this month that caused his medical emergency.
"Hey guys I just wanted to give y'all an update on little Gray," she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "My baby fell ill on November 11th, eventually requiring a trip to the icu. It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug."
She continued, "Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying."
The country singer thanked the medical staff for helping her son, expressing, "I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them. Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving."
Mickey said that her son is still recovering, adding, "He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost a lot of weight from not being able to retain any liquid."
But overall, the award-winning singer explained that her little one is "getting better by the minute" and confirmed that he was released from the ICU "within a matter of hours."
"Gray is a fighter," the new mom shared, "and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction."
Since revealing that Grayson needed to be admitted into the hospital, Mickey has kept her fans up-to-date on her son's health. One day before her baby boy was released from the hospital, she tweeted on Nov. 19, "He's not in the clear but he's on the mend."
Along with her message, Mickey posted a photo of her husband, Grant Savoy, carrying Grayson.
When sharing the news about her son, Mickey asked her followers for their support, writing on Instagram on Nov. 18, "I normally don't do this, but my son is being sent to the ICU. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please, please pray."