Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover With Sexy Selfies After Shawn Mendes Breakup

"My Oh My," Camila Cabello will give you chills with her latest look.
The Cinderella star appeared to emulate her character by getting dolled up in a larger-than-life baby blue outfit on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Taking to Instagram with two sexy selfies, Camila showed off her icy fashion moment, which entailed a plunging neckline, dramatic ruffled sleeves and a neck collar. The "Havana" singer even sported matching blue hair, and paired her dazzling style with shimmery holographic blue eyeshadow and nude lipstick.
"I clean up ok," the 24-year-old music sensation captioned her post.
Camila's fierce selfies come less than a week after she and Shawn Mendes announced that they both decided to break up after dating for more than two years.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the two said in a joint statement, which they shared to their respective Instagram accounts. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."
They concluded their message, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
Their split shocked fans, who had just seen the two look smitten over one another as they dressed up in a couple's costume for Halloween. At the time, the "Señorita" singers wore matching Folklorico attire in honor of the Day of the Dead.
A source close to the former Fifth Harmony member exclusively told E! News that Camila was just as surprised about the situation. According to the insider, Shawn, 23, is the one who "initiated the conversation" about them going their separate ways.
The source described Camila as being "very upset over the split," but ultimately "agreed" that calling it quits was for the best.
"It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy," the source explained. "She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now."
Per the source, the pair's romance simply ran its course, saying, "The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends."
Even after deciding to split, the two are "still in communication and want to be friends," with the insider adding that it "was not a bad breakup at all."
Of course, Camila hasn't been the only one posting thirst traps on Instagram. On Sunday, Nov. 21, Shawn showed off his toned physique and shared images of himself surfing shirtless.
Relive the duo's romance here.