Score Major Gift Giving Points With WNBA Player Breanna Stewart's Holiday Picks

We interviewed Breanna Stewart because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When you shoot for the best gifts, chances are you're going to score!

While many know Breanna Stewart as one of the greatest players in basketball history, her holiday advice deserves some trophies as well.

"It is not about the size, quantity or price," the PUMA ambassador shared with E! News. "You should give from a place of love and thoughtfulness!"

Her holiday gift guide for E! News readers features those sentiments as she recommends cozy sneakers, must-read books and the perfect gift for new moms like herself.

"My favorite part about celebrating the holidays is spending time with the people I love the most," she shared. "I look forward to making new memories and family traditions with my wife and daughter this year!"