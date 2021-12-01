People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Score Major Gift Giving Points With WNBA Player Breanna Stewart's Holiday Picks

Follow WNBA player Breanna Stewart's gift giving advice during this shopping season and prepare to score.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 01, 2021 1:00 PM
E-Comm: Breanna Stewart Holiday Gift Guide Puma

We interviewed Breanna Stewart because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When you shoot for the best gifts, chances are you're going to score!

While many know Breanna Stewart as one of the greatest players in basketball history, her holiday advice deserves some trophies as well. 

"It is not about the size, quantity or price," the PUMA ambassador shared with E! News. "You should give from a place of love and thoughtfulness!"

Her holiday gift guide for E! News readers features those sentiments as she recommends cozy sneakers, must-read books and the perfect gift for new moms like herself. 

"My favorite part about celebrating the holidays is spending time with the people I love the most," she shared. "I look forward to making new memories and family traditions with my wife and daughter this year!" 

read
NBA Player Alex Caruso's Gift Picks Are a Slam Dunk for Guys On Your List

PUMA Suede Classic XXI Women's Sneakers

As a PUMA ambassador, Breanna says this sneaker is her "go-to casual shoe that can be dressed up or down." 

$70
PUMA

Theragun Mini

Breanna says the Theragun mini is "great for massaging your sore muscles on the go."

$199
Therabody

PUMA Overdue Hoodie

"I promise you won't regret it!!" Breanna stated when recommending the PUMA Overdue Capsule. "PS. PUMA has the best sweatshirts/sweatsuits, don't @ me." 

$70
Eastbay

Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced WiFi Baby Formula Dispenser

Breanna, who became a mom in August, says the Baby Brezza formula machine is the "best baby gift ever! It saves so much time making a bottle." 

 

$300
Bed, Bath & Beyond

LE LABO Santal 26 Classic Candle

"I'm obsessed with candles," Breanna confessed before sharing one of her favorites. "I always have one lit at home."

$78
Nordstrom

Nintendo Switch W/ Mario Kart 8 Case and Screen Protector

When sharing her love for Nintendo Switch, Breanna described it simply as "games on the go, not only for kids!"

$630
QVC

Mexican Train Dominoes Game

Looking for a unique activity inside with family and friends? Breanna shared her "latest obsession of at-home games." 

$19
Amazon

Breanna Stewart Autographed Team USA Dribbling Photo

Know a big fan of Breanna? Perhaps her collectible shop will provide an unforgettable gift this holiday season. 

$180
CollectibleXchange

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Whitening Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

A Phillips electric toothbrush is Dentist and Breanna recommended. As the athlete shared, "There's no brush like it." 

$110
Kohls
$110
Target

Versace Bright Crystal

"Perfume is always a great holiday gift!" Breanna suggested before recommending a Versace fragrance

$99
Sephora

New Oura Ring Generation 3

"The Oura Ring Gen3 helps keep track of your sleep, heart rate, workout data and so much more!" Breanna shared. 

$299
Oura

A Man Called Ove: A Novel

When it comes to books, Breanna shared her latest read. "I'm a huge fan of Fredrik Backman's books," she said. "Hard copy books > tablet." 

$17
$8
Amazon

Still shopping? Venus Williams' activewear brand just launched a King Richard-inspired collection. Plus, shop these awesome gifts that are under $50

