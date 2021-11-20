Mickey Guyton Shares Health Update on 9-Month-Old Son After ICU Visit

Watch : Mickey Guyton on Making Grammys History: Nominee Spotlight

Mickey Guyton is sharing a positive update about her nine-month-old son's health.

The country singer, whose baby boy was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU on Nov. 18, revealed that he's on the "road to a full recovery."

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the 37-year-old star posted a statement to social media that explained in more detail the reason her little one, Grayson, needed medical treatment.

"Hey guys I just wanted to give y'all an update on little Gray," she began her post on Twitter and Instagram. "My baby fell ill on November 11th, eventually requiring a trip to the icu. It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug."

She continued, "Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying."

Mickey also took a moment to applaud the medical staff, including a pediatrician she identified as Dr. Grace, and their family doctor, Dr. Nathan Ford, for her son's improvement.