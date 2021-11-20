Mickey Guyton Shares Health Update on 9-Month-Old Son After ICU Visit

Mickey Guyton is sharing a positive update about her nine-month-old son's health.
The country singer, whose baby boy was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU on Nov. 18, revealed that he's on the "road to a full recovery."
On Saturday, Nov. 20, the 37-year-old star posted a statement to social media that explained in more detail the reason her little one, Grayson, needed medical treatment.
"Hey guys I just wanted to give y'all an update on little Gray," she began her post on Twitter and Instagram. "My baby fell ill on November 11th, eventually requiring a trip to the icu. It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug."
She continued, "Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying."
Mickey also took a moment to applaud the medical staff, including a pediatrician she identified as Dr. Grace, and their family doctor, Dr. Nathan Ford, for her son's improvement.
"I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them," the Remember Her Name singer shared. "Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving."
Although Mickey's son is recovering, she said, "He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost a lot of weight from not being able to retain any liquid."
"Gray is a fighter," the new mom added, "and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction."
The award-winning singer said that her son was released from the ICU "within a matter of hours," and is "getting better by the minute."
Since announcing that her son had to be admitted into the ICU, Mickey has continued to give her fans updates on his health. Yesterday, Nov. 19, she tweeted, "He's not in the clear but he's on the mend," alongside a photo of her husband Grant Savoy carrying their baby boy.
Earlier this week, Mickey asked for support from her fans, writing on Nov. 18, "I normally don't do this, but my son is being sent to the ICU. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please, please pray."
The "Black Like Me" singer and her husband welcomed Grayson in February. Six months before his arrival, the country star shared a touching pregnancy announcement on Instagram in August 2020, gushing, "I'm so excited to have announce [sic] I'm having a baby!"
She added, "My life completely changed in instant. Literally nothing else matters. I'm so excited and terrified at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby's mom."