Inside Lizzo and "Besties" BTS’ Night Out at Harry Styles' Concert

Watch : Necessary Realness: BTS & Megan Thee Stallion FINALLY Together

Move over Avengers: Endgame, because Lizzo and BTS finally meeting at a Harry Styles concert is truly the epic crossover we desperately needed.

The friends, who are longtime admirers of one another's work, hit it off like dynamite as they sang their heart outs to a collection of Styles hits, including the heartbreaking ballad "Falling," at the pop singer's concert at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 19.

As BTS members J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin attended the show, Lizzo seemed to especially bond with the latter two singers. She, V and Jimin spent the night dancing, screaming along to "What Makes You Beautiful," and taking selfies. They also coined a new term: VMINZZO, a combination of all three of their names mashed together.

"Me & my besties…" Lizzo captioned an Instagram post that featured adorable images of the artists posing together and smiling while at the concert.