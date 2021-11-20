Inside Lizzo and "Besties" BTS’ Night Out at Harry Styles' Concert

Move over Avengers: Endgame, because Lizzo and BTS finally meeting at a Harry Styles concert is truly the epic crossover we desperately needed.
The friends, who are longtime admirers of one another's work, hit it off like dynamite as they sang their heart outs to a collection of Styles hits, including the heartbreaking ballad "Falling," at the pop singer's concert at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 19.
As BTS members J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin attended the show, Lizzo seemed to especially bond with the latter two singers. She, V and Jimin spent the night dancing, screaming along to "What Makes You Beautiful," and taking selfies. They also coined a new term: VMINZZO, a combination of all three of their names mashed together.
"Me & my besties…" Lizzo captioned an Instagram post that featured adorable images of the artists posing together and smiling while at the concert.
This isn't the first time VMINZZO has taken over the Internet with their friendship. In September, Lizzo created a freestyle rap about V and Jimin's friendship which she posted Twitter, singing, "I love you, you love me, just like Jimin loves some V / Gooey like that butter B / Gooey like that butter B / Say I like you, you like me / BFFs like VMIN, G."
Later that month, she wore a bandeau top with the word ‘VMIN' emblazoned on it as she covered the group's hit "Butter" during a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance. BTS voiced their excitement about the cover while speaking on the livestreaming platform VLive, which Lizzo later shared a segment from on Twitter with a heart emoji.
But VMINZZO wasn't the only friendship on display that evening. Lizzo also showed her appreciation for Harry by wearing a t-shirt that featured a purple heart with images of her and Harry placed within it that read "these are my parents, no wonder why I'm so hot!"
Just like with BTS, Lizzo and Harry's friendship has also been well documented throughout the Internet. In 2019, he covered her single "Juice" for BBC Radio 1. A video of his performance has been viewed more than 54 million times.
At his concert on Friday, the two friends shared a special moment: While performing his single "Sunflower Vol. 6.," Harry threw a sunflower into the crowd and Lizzo caught it. She shared a video of the moment on Instagram, writing: "This might be my favorite video ever."