Selena Gomez's Mom Shuts Down Body Shamers After Revealing Near-Fatal Illness

Selena Gomez's mom is shutting down body shamers.
Mandy Teefey revealed that she recently received criticism and some unsolicited advice over her appearance on the December 2021 cover of Entrepreneur magazine, which showed her with her 29-year-old daughter and businesswoman Daniella Pierson.
On Friday, Nov. 19, Mandy shared on Instagram an alleged screenshot of a private message she received from an unidentified user, in which they offered to help her "lose weight." Mandy called the comment an example of one of the more "polite" responses she's gotten.
"I wasn't ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out comments on my weight were going to be DM'd to me," the 45-year-old mom of two began her Instagram caption. "But, I was out of the hospital for maybe 3 1/2 weeks from double pneumonia."
She revealed, "I was told I had days to live."
According to Mandy, the "miracle" care she received from medical staff, along with the support of her friends and family, are what kept her going.
"I fought," she continued. "The Drs fought and I was one of the few who made it out."
Because she had double pneumonia and the "inflammation from the infection," Mandy said she gained more than 60 lbs.
"I never gave up on myself or Wondermind coming to reality," she shared, referencing the new mental health media company she co-founded with Selena and Daniella. "I had zero business to be at a photo shoot. So, yesterday was a beautiful day for many reasons filled with personal attacks. I'm healthy and I will work on myself at my pace. It's a miracle I am here and could careless [sic] if that means I'm a 16 instead of an 8."
Like Mandy, Selena has been a longtime advocate of prioritizing one's mental health and wellness.
"Mental health is something that is very close to my heart," she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 18. "It is so important to have places where people can come together and understand that they're not alone in their mental fitness journey. That's why I've joined forces with @mandyteefey and @daniella_pierson to bring you @officialwondermind - Launching in 2022."
The "Crowded Room" singer recently opened up about why she decided to go on a social media cleanse.
"To be honest, I was just, like, 'This is too much information,'" Selena told WWD in October. "This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable. I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things."
She continued, "And I just thought, 'Why would I—I don't get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.' And I just snapped, and I was over it."
While the Only Murders in the Building star admitted that social media is a "wonderful way to stay connected," she explained that she still has boundaries in place.
"I'm completely unaware of, actually, what's going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy," Selena said. "And maybe that doesn't make everybody else happy, but for me, it's really saved my life."