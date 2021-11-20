Selena Gomez's Mom Shuts Down Body Shamers After Revealing Near-Fatal Illness

Watch : Selena Gomez Says This Social Media Move "Saved My Life"

Selena Gomez's mom is shutting down body shamers.

Mandy Teefey revealed that she recently received criticism and some unsolicited advice over her appearance on the December 2021 cover of Entrepreneur magazine, which showed her with her 29-year-old daughter and businesswoman Daniella Pierson.

On Friday, Nov. 19, Mandy shared on Instagram an alleged screenshot of a private message she received from an unidentified user, in which they offered to help her "lose weight." Mandy called the comment an example of one of the more "polite" responses she's gotten.

"I wasn't ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out comments on my weight were going to be DM'd to me," the 45-year-old mom of two began her Instagram caption. "But, I was out of the hospital for maybe 3 1/2 weeks from double pneumonia."

She revealed, "I was told I had days to live."