The Sandlot and Field of Dreams Actor Art LaFleur Dead at 78

Art LaFleur, known for his roles as Babe Ruth in The Sandlot and Chick Gandil in Field of Dreams, has died. He was 78 years old.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, his wife, Shelley LaFleur, stated in a poignant post on Facebook that Art had died after a 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease.

Calling him "the love of [her] life," Shelley explained that Art "brought laughter to so many people" in films like Field of Dreams and The Santa Clause 2 as well as on popular television shows including M*A*S*H, Matlock, Baywatch, Doogie Howser, Home Improvement, Boy Meets World, House and most recently Key and Peele.

His portrayal of Babe Ruth in the 1993 film The Sandlot is still known to this day for his delivery of the iconic line: "Remember kid, there's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered, but legends never die! Follow your heart, kid, and you'll never go wrong."