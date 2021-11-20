SNL Stars React to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's Romance

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are OFFICIALLY Dating!

Here's your "Weekend Update": Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian and some of his co-workers have some thoughts.

A source close to the reality star confirmed the romance to E! News on Thursday, Nov. 18, following several public outings that followed a scripted PDA moment on the NBC sketch series.

"Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!" SNL cast member Chris Redd told People on Thursday at the American Museum of Natural History's 2021 Museum Gala in New York City. "I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits so I think they're on their way. [At least] that's what Instagram told me."

A day earlier, rapper Flavor Flav posted on Instagram a photo from Pete's recent 28th birthday celebration showing the rapper with the comedian, the reality star and her mom Kris Jenner wearing identical plaid pajamas from Kim's SKIMS line.