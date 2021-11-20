SNL Stars React to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's Romance

Here's your "Weekend Update": Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian and some of his co-workers have some thoughts.
A source close to the reality star confirmed the romance to E! News on Thursday, Nov. 18, following several public outings that followed a scripted PDA moment on the NBC sketch series.
"Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!" SNL cast member Chris Redd told People on Thursday at the American Museum of Natural History's 2021 Museum Gala in New York City. "I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits so I think they're on their way. [At least] that's what Instagram told me."
A day earlier, rapper Flavor Flav posted on Instagram a photo from Pete's recent 28th birthday celebration showing the rapper with the comedian, the reality star and her mom Kris Jenner wearing identical plaid pajamas from Kim's SKIMS line.
"I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time," SNL star Kenan Thompson told People. He also called Pete his "little brother" and added, "I'm always happy when he's happy."
Co-star Bowen Yang told the magazine, "I don't know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they're having a good time hanging out."
Kim and Pete have known each other for a couple of years and share mutual celeb friends. In 2019, she and now-ex Kanye West, from whom she filed for divorce in February, joined Pete, Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi at the latter's birthday dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.
Last month, during her SNL hosting debut, Kim and Pete starred together in an Aladdin-themed sketch that saw them share a sweet kiss on the lips. Weeks later, the comic joined the reality star, her sister Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker—who is close to Pete's pal Machine Gun Kelly, and other friends for an outing at Knott's Scary Farm, during which Kim and Pete were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster.
Earlier this month, Pete and Kim dined at a restaurant in his native Staten Island, N.Y. and the two were also seen entering Manhattan private social club Zero Bond separately. This week, they celebrated his birthday in Palm Springs, Calif., near where Kris has a vacation home, and were spotted holding hands.
"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the source close to Kim told E! News.
The insider also said, "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else" and that Kim "is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else...she's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him. Kim is smitten over him and it's very exciting to her."
