American Music Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners

They don't call it Music's Hottest Night for nothing!

The 2021 American Music Awards is airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. Cardi B is making her hosting debut and serving as emcee throughout the evening.

In terms of the nominees, Olivia Rodrigo leads the list of contenders with seven nods and The Weeknd trails closely behind with six. They're both in the running for the top prize of Artist of the Year along with Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake and Taylor Swift. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and GIVĒON then follow with three nominations each.

And don't forget about the red-carpet fashion and the star-studded lineup of performers.

Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chlöe, Machine Gun Kelly, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Coldplay and Mickey Guyton are just a few of the artists set to rock out on the stage.