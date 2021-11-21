American Music Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners

They don't call it Music's Hottest Night for nothing!
The 2021 American Music Awards is airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. Cardi B is making her hosting debut and serving as emcee throughout the evening.
In terms of the nominees, Olivia Rodrigo leads the list of contenders with seven nods and The Weeknd trails closely behind with six. They're both in the running for the top prize of Artist of the Year along with Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake and Taylor Swift. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and GIVĒON then follow with three nominations each.
And don't forget about the red-carpet fashion and the star-studded lineup of performers.
Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chlöe, Machine Gun Kelly, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Coldplay and Mickey Guyton are just a few of the artists set to rock out on the stage.
To see the full list of nominees and winners, scroll on.
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, "Peaches"
Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks, "Buss It"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B, "Up"
WINNER: Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Favorite Pop Song
BTS, "Butter"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
WINNER: Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Lee Brice, Hey World
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B, "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, "Calling My Phone"
Polo G, "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke, "What You Know Bout Love"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Tank
WINNER: The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
WINNER: Doja Cat, Planet Her
GIVĒON, When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood
Favorite R&B Song
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
GIVĒON, "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R., "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Favorite Male Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G, KG0516
Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Kali Uchis, "telepatía"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái (Remix)"
Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
WINNER: Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
WINNER: Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
This story is being updated as the awards are announced. Check back for the full list.