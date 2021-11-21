12 Pop Culture Christmas Ornaments Your Tree Needs This Year

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season to start decorating your home for the holidays. Even if you don't have your tree just yet, it's never too early to start picking out which ornaments you want to use. If you're just as pop culture obsessed as we are, you'll love what we have in store for you.
Pop culture Christmas ornaments are a fun way to give your tree a little more personality. Whether you're a fan of Ted Lasso, Squid Games or Harry Potter, there's something for every fandom.
We've rounded up all the must-have pop culture ornaments for 2021. Check those out below.
Only Murders in the Building The Arconia Ornament
Arconiacs, this one's for you! This beautiful handmade ornament features The Arconia from Only Murders in the Building. You can choose which color you want your ornament to be, as well as the colors of the trees. Since it's handmade, it does require a little bit of time to get made and then shipped. If you want this on your tree, we suggest ordering yours ASAP.
Bridgerton Inspired Christmas Ornaments - 4 Pack
This set of four ornaments was inspired by Netflix's period drama, Bridgerton. The Etsy shop that sells these also has ornaments for other shows including Schitt's Creek, The Office and Friends.
Hallmark Friends Central Perk Cafe Couch Christmas Ornament
Speaking of Friends, the long-awaited reunion had to be one of our favorite pop culture moments of 2021. Hallmark has several holiday ornaments for fans of the show, but the Central Perk couch is our pick.
Harry Potter Light-Up Ornaments
Just recently, the Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone film celebrated its 20th anniversary. If you're a Potter fan, these light-up ornaments from Pottery Barn are must-haves for your tree. You can choose to get one or all three for $88.
Ted Lasso Inspired Christmas Ornament
This Ted Lasso-inspired ornament will immediately bring some positivity to your tree.
Rick and Morty Christmas Baubles
These very cool Christmas baubles feature two mini Rick and Morty figures in a snowy setting. There are only three left, so we highly suggest acting fast if you want these on your tree. If you like the look, the Etsy shop also has ones for Stranger Things, Star Wars and Squid Games, among others.
Squid Games Piggy Bank Ornament
Fortunately you won't have to compete in any life or death challenges to score this piggy bank ornament filled with money. But you may have to compete with the other Squid Game fans who want this for their tree as well. As of now there are only six left, so don't miss out!
You Ornament
Hello, You. We'll let this ornament speak for itself.
Hallmark Keepsake Spider-Man in The Holiday Swing Ornament
Fans of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger have a lot to look forward to come Christmastime. This fun Spider-Man ornament will immediately put you in the festive spirit.
Hallmark Keepsake The Child Ornament
Let's be honest, Grogu needs no introduction. If you're a fan of The Mandalorian, this ornament definitely needs to be on your tree this year. While you're at it, we also recommend snagging this Boba Fett on throne ornament as well.
Hallmark Funko POP! Ghostbusters Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Ornament
It's the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Funko shrunk their POP! figure version of this iconic Ghostbusters character and turned it into a Christmas ornament. It's super cute, fun and is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Hallmark Funko POP! Buddy the Elf Christmas Ornament
The best way to spread Christmas cheer is to hang this ornament up on your tree this year.
